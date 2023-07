Shehnaaz Gill fans are waiting for her Prince Charming after she dropped a video of her decked up as a beautiful bride in a red lehenga and captioned,' I love myself'. Shehnaaz fans are beaming with joy after seeing her so cheerful after a long time, and they are calling her beautiful and claiming that she has finally moved on from Sidharth Shukla's death. The girl was shell-shocked by the sudden demise of Sidharth, and almost a year after her death, many wanted her to move on, including Salman Khan, who became her mentor after Sidharth's death. Shehnaaz Gill shared the video on her Instagram, and it has been going viral. Fans are showering all the love on the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, and even they want her to finally move on.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill decked up as a bride.

Take a look at how fans are showering love in Shehnaaz Gill's bridal avatar.

One user said, "She was beautiful in her own way, in the way her eyes shine when she laughs, in the way she smiles when she is sad." Another user commented, "Apko dekh kr Sid ki yaad ajati hai..... emotional feeling jati hi nahi...kyu aisa ho gya kyu ap dono juda hue kyu kyu kyu..". One more user said,"e will also love you Always and Forever ❤️keep smiling &shining ".

Shehnaaz Gill, who made her debut with Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Jaan was also linked up with her co-star Raghav Juyal, but nothing was there between them when talking about moving on in life; the actress had admitted that she will definitely move only when she wants. Salman Khan had slammed SidNaaz fans for overburdening her with the hastag, and they asked them to stop it and let the girl move on in life. Shehnaaz will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's film, where she has a significant role to play. Right now, she is receiving all the love for her album song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.