Shehnaaz Gill gets CANDID about fighting for equal pay: 'Money gives you respect'

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her struggle for fair pay, revealing she once worked for free without receiving respect and continues to fight for the salary she believes she deserves.

Shehnaaz Gill gets CANDID about fighting for equal pay: 'Money gives you respect'

Shehnaaz Gill isn’t shy about sharing what her journey in entertainment has really been like. Even with all the fame, she says she still has to fight to get paid fairly. Looking back, she remembers times when she worked for free, just hoping to get noticed but as the years went by, she realized her hard work wasn’t getting the respect it deserved. Talking to News18, she got real about money and self-worth. She said, “Money is very important. It gives you respect.” Now, when she asks for what she deserves, sometimes she gets it. Other times, people try to pay her less. Still, she believes everyone should stand their ground and ask for what they’re worth. She’s pushed herself to get to where she is, so she refuses to settle.

She Was Never Respected?

Shehnaaz admits that early on, she took on projects without any pay but honestly, she learned the hard way, people rarely appreciate work you offer for free. “I did a lot for people, but I never got respect for it. Now, I fight for what I deserve,” she says, and she won’t work without proper compensation anymore. That said, she’s not rigid about her fee. If a project really excites her, she’s willing to compromise, as long as the script means something. She says she’s never chosen a job just for the money if it meant letting go of quality.

All About Her Work Life?

Shehnaaz has spoken about unequal pay before. On The Kapil Sharma Show back in 2023, she joked about being the lowest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Despite that, she walked out as one of the biggest stars. She built her name in Punjabi cinema with movies like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh. Bollywood came calling next, she debuted alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, then appeared in Thank You For Coming and made a cameo in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Most recently, she starred in the Punjabi romantic drama Ishqnama.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

