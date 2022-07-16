Shehnaaz Gill was a popular name in the Punjabi film industry, but after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she became a household name all over the country. Shehnaaz has a huge fan following, and recently the actress’ sweet gesture towards a fan is winning the hearts. Shehnaaz attended India’s Most Stylish Awards last night, and at the event, the actress met a fan who got emotional after meeting her. Shehnaaz gave a tight hug to the fan, and the video of the same has gone viral. Also Read - Top TV News of the week: Ankita Lokhande pregnancy, The Kapil Sharma Show new season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 fee and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens love Shehnaaz Gill

Netizens are praising Shehnaaz for her down to earth nature. A fan commented, “This is called popularity..... se fan love karte hai... Achha laga ye video dekh ke....” Another netizen wrote, “She is so down to earth.” One more Instagram user commented, “Most beautiful human in the universe.” Also Read - 5 reasons why Katrina Kaif made the PERFECT choice by marrying Vicky Kaushal

Shehnaaz Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Talking about her projects, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which stars in the lead role. While the official announcement of Shehnaaz’s casting is not yet made, the actress’ pictures from the sets went viral multiple times. Also Read - HIT - The First Case Review: Rajkummar Rao's cop persona and edge-of-the-seat suspense win fans over; netizens say, 'POWER-PACKED' [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars , Venkatesh, and Jassie Gill. Earlier, reportedly, Shehnaaz was paired opposite , but the actor opted out of the film. Now, according to reports, Shehnaaz will be seen romancing Jassie in the film. Reportedly, even will be seen in a cameo in the film, however, there’s no official confirmation about it. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release in December this year.

Shehnaaz was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 release Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and the actress’ performance in it was also appreciated. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.