Shehnaaz Gill is love. Every time she posts something on social media, it goes viral. Especially after the demise of , fans have been pouring in extra love and care for the lady. The young diva who is allegedly making her Bollywood debut with 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali recently shared a video of herself on Instagram. It shows her dancing to Arijit Singh's song Dil Na Jaaneya on a boat. Wearing a black polka dot dress, Shehnaaz looks stunning with a backdrop of a sunset. Fans are happy to see her enjoying her life to the fullest. A lot of Shehnaazian fans have shared the video and are expressing happiness. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Here's how much fees Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and other celebs charged for the family drama entertainer

Our @ishehnaaz_gill having a wonderful evening. I’m glad she’s having a fabulous time and embracing life the way she needs to and that is how it’s supposed to be. #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/JO2iaPUdNQ — Vishal ?? (@vizzy1980) June 25, 2022

Shehnaaz, the sunset, clouds,sea.. everything is so beautiful, She's soo beautiful! I love her so much! ?✨??#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/yVxBnqVITs — Rish (@sidnaazworld_) June 25, 2022

Shehnaaz New IG Reel Post .!!

She is looking so beautiful & cute ❤????? ?:https://t.co/9e4271ECIw#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/rPpXVydUpN — Shivam Singh (@ShivamSingh6717) June 25, 2022

s="twitter-tweet">

Some hide it in their eyes

Some hide it in their smile Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan gets asked if he's facing any martial issues like Kukoo; here's what he said

Love you @ishehnaaz_gill ♥️✨

SID KI NAAZ#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/TrsUhaiyi8

— Яʊɮ¥ꨄਸਿਡਨਾਜ਼  (@r22byy) June 25, 2022

New IG Reel ALERT ⚠️⚠️⚠️??? I just want to hug you tight baby @ishehnaaz_gill #SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/271lGGGpN4 — ShehnaazGillSupremacy ? (@Su5hmita) June 25, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill's parents are worried

Shehnaaz Gill has definitely drowned herself in work but it is good to see her having some fun. It was recently that she turned a showstopper at a fashion event and donned the bridal lehenga. Her parents then expressed concern over how Shehnaaz is just working non-stop and don't know when will she get married.