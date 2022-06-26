Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Dil Na Jaaneya as she enjoys the sunset on a boat; fans are glad that she is 'embracing life the way she needs to' [VIEW TWEETS]
Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her Instagram account to share a video that shows her dancing on Arijit Singh's song whilst she is on a boat. The background of sunset adds to the beauty of the video.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1