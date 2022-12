Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the airport and to everyone's surprise, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had covered her face and avoided getting clicked by the shutterbugs. And this invited unnecessary mocking for the girl, and she was compared with Raj Kundra. Shehnaaz has become a soft target online and she often gets trolled for anything and everything. While Shehnaaz gives a damn about all the rolling and criticism her fans have come out in support of the actress.

Shehnaaz often alleged that she is moved on and has forgotten Sidharth Shukla after tasting huge success, but time and again the girl shows that she is nothing without Sid and he is and will always be there with her no matter what. But it's wrong to only judge her based on Sidharth Shukla, he was her past and will always be but the girl has been working immensely hard and is trying to make an independent mark in the industry and it's damn appreciating.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill avoiding shutterbugs as she covered her full face at the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well being a celebrity comes with a price and Shehnaaz is paying to be one. Bigg Boss 13 gave Shehnaaz the desired fame and today she has become a household name and has an insane fan following, wherever she goes, a huge crowd gathers to click pictures with her and the girl happily poses with each and every one. And seems like this time Shehnaaz was in a rush and didn't want the fans t feel disheartened as despite being spotted in the public place she didn't click pictures with them and hence she did all the cover up. Many paparazzi got confused with and we don't blame her. After her she was Punjab ki Katrina Kaif and will always be. But like Salman Khans aid that she as even left Kat behind unpopularity and who knows better than the superstar.