Shehnaaz Gill OPENS UP about the fame she is getting; says, 'I was desperately waiting to get noticed'

Shehnaaz Gill - the girl won millions of hearts with her very first presence on the Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then he has been ruling the hears, Today she enjoys the highest stardom among all. No one is right now enjoying the kind of fame Shehnaaz Gill is, and she accepts that she was desperately waiting for this. Shehnaaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house too evidently mentioned that she wants to work in Bollywood and become extremely famous and her dream is finally come true.

In an interaction with E Times, she revealed that she was desperately waiting for this kind of success, " I am enjoying the moment. It's okay. Yahi cheez this, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi... ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein (this is something I desperately wanted, that I do something that people love me)."

She further added that initially she was mocked a lot for her accent and more and today that has become her strength, " Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai... haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath (People used to say that I don't know how to speak and laughed over my accent. Now that has become my strength, isn't it? I think one shouldn't make fun of anyone. Today, people make videos on my one-liners, but it doesn't go to my head, becasue I know I am here right now but anything can happen at any moment)."

Shehnaaz Gill is will be making her big Bollywood debut in 's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite .