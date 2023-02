Shehnaaz Gill launched her talk show Desi Vibes which is graced by popular celebrities to promote their movies. The Punjabi singer recently held a conversation with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and the two vibed really well. During a dun conversation with the Tazaa Khabar star, Shehnaaz opened up on her marriage plans and disclosed her relationship status. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring as she poses in a floral bralette

Shehnaaz underwent shock and depression after her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla passed away. The two came together during the TV show Bigg Boss and their pair received much love across the world. After the reality show, they shared a lovely bond and gave couple-goal vibes. Unfortunately, in 2021 she was shattered by the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. The Punjabi kudi came out of the heartbreaking zone with time but has lost her belief in marriage. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan raises the excitement for his action drama with new video

In an old chat session with the Bigg Boss fame clarified her relationship status. She then revealed that she is single right now and not dating anyone while people had linked her with Jassie Gill. Talking to Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz said she doesn’t believe in marriage anymore. She said you don’t know what happen in the future you should be prepared for everything. She mentions she wishes to keep working and be financially stable so she should have enough savings when left without work. Shehnaaz aims to grow high life and settle by getting married so soon. She wants to save in life so that there doesn’t come a time where she has to beg for money. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh and more: Meet the TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was seen in a music video Moon Rise with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. On the work front, the actress will make her Bollywood debut with in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on the festive of Eid 2023 on 21st April. Apart from this she also has 100% directed by . She is also roped alongside and in Thank You For Coming.