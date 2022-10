Well, sometimes the fans go out of board due to their excitement when they meet their favourite stars, and this is what exactly happened with Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 fame girl who is right now the most loved and popular actress in the industry was spotted at the airport and happily posed with her every fan at the airport for pictures m. But one male fan lost in calm in excitement and tried to grab Shehnaaz Gill's shoulder to pull her closer for the picture as she was standing in the distance.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill getting protected herself from being touched by an excited male fan at the airport.

But the way Shehnaaz escaped being touched by the fan is commendable. She handled it with utmost grace and maturity and the fan too instantly realised his mistake and apologised to her with folded hands, but she understood his excitement and obliged him with a picture. Later Shehnaaz should have done until every fan got their pictures done with her. There is a reason she has become India ki, Shehnaaz Gill, from Punjab Ki .`

Shehnaaz was recently seen attending the south award show wearing a beautiful green Kanjiveevaram saree. The girl looked absolutely stunning and she managed to mingle with every star there. There is no stopping for Shehnaaz Gill. She will be soon making her debut in Bollywood with 's film KisiKa Bhai KisKi Jaan. Shehnaaz became the household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla. And they became the IT couple. However the untimely death of Sidharth changed everything and left everyone shell shocked. But kudos to Shehnaaz on handling life the way it is. Sana has come a long way and has overcome all the challenges.