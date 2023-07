Shehnaaz Gill, a much-loved actress, is well-known for her unending devotion to her supposed partner, Sidharth Shukla, who died in his 40s. Shehnaaz lost herself after his passing and found it difficult to cope with her sorrow. But now that the actress has returned to her former self and resumed acting, her personal life frequently makes the news. Shehnaaz was recently questioned by Instant Bollywood if she had ever experienced a romantic betrayal.

She said that she has never betrayed anyone but she has been betrayed always. According to her, "When one comes to know that their partner has a roving eye, one steps back.”

Shehnaaz's Debut

While talking about Shahnaz's work front, this year she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's big budget film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. At the same time, she will soon be seen in 'Thank You for Coming' with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Shehnaaz Gill reveals she doesn't care about relationships anymore

Shehnaaz continued the dialogue by stating that formerly, people would betray her and leave her alone. She did add that she had grown stronger and that she now felt that if anyone wanted to leave her, they should go to hell and get lost.