Shehnaaz Gill is totally smitten by Salman Khan as she praises him in this latest video of their film Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and calls him Bhai and says he is his Jaan as well. Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way in her journey, and it has been a bumpy ride, but she has managed to survive and stay strong. Shehnaaz Gill, in her latest interaction, spoke about her feelings for SK, who gave her the break of a lifetime in Bollywood. Calling him her real Bhai, she said, "Salman Khan is like my Bhai, Bhai meri jaan hai"

In the same video, you can see Salman Khan's other co-stars also talking about him. Palak Tiwari, who is all set for a big debut with the same film, called the superstar the most hardworking man on the sets and even added that this is the reason why he has reached so many places. Palak even added that she doesn't know about the general perception that people have, but he truly is the most hardworking of all.

Watch the video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan co stars praising Salman Khan.

In this BTS, Salman Khan can be seen signing a few autographs for the schoolgirls who have come to visit the sets and how he happily greets them. , who will be seen opposite the superstar, called him the most endearing man, and he is real. Salman Khan's Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer will be releasing on April 10, and fans are elated to witness this most-awaited trailer of this ensemble cast.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, she gained fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then there is no looking back for her, many thought that Sidharth Shukla's death will break her and it will take time for her to revive, but the girl rose like phoenix and today she is stronger than before, while Shehnaaz is always grateful for SidNaaz fans for motivating her like never before. And they cannot wait for the girl to shine on the big screen like never before.