Shehnaaz Gill yells at her bodyguards after they push her fans while they almost mob her get take pictures with the Bigg Boss 13 fame. Shehnaaz was recently in Dubai to attend an event and she was gathered by a huge crowd of fans after she was making her way towards the lift after the event gets over. The bodyguard is seen pushing away the crowd while Shehnaaz takes picture with one of the fans and this leaves the actress angry and she shouts at the bodyguard and ask him what the problem is as, she is here to give them pictures and there is no need of creating a panic situation. The has clapped for her and was amazed to see how she is taking stands for them in front of the world.

#ShehnaazGill: She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.??✨ pic.twitter.com/JcWucSVEIP — ????♡ (@jaadafahoo) November 18, 2022

#ShehnaazGill I was so numb . I couldn’t even tell her how much I love and adore her but I’m so happy I got a hug from her. I got to meet her and see her in person. pic.twitter.com/Qyc4Z1DuQW — Nehali Lalwani (@NehaliLalwani) November 18, 2022

MY DREAM CAME TRUE!! I can’t express my feelings into words, I’m so in shock. She held my hand and kept hugging me and I felt so much happiness. I truly cannot describe @ishehnaaz_gill in words, I feel blessed!! #ShehnaazGill #FilmFareAchieversNight pic.twitter.com/X4JtkWD3py — ?Ritu???SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) November 18, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill has a crazy fan following and there are many who adores her and you can clearly see in the above videos. Even in the industry there are many who loves her immensely, in a recent interaction confessed of wanting a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill who and called her simply beautiful.