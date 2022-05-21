Shehnaaz Gill steals the thunder at Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash; interacts with Arbaaz Khan

There's no prize for guessing that Shehnaaz Gill has now become a part of the Khan family. Earlier, we saw her sharing a great bond with at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party. She was also seen interacting with 's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at the bash. And now Shehnaaz was seen making a stunning entry at Giorgia's birthday bash. She literally stole the thunder from the birthday girl. Also Read - Jeena Zaroori Hai: STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA trends; late actor's fans slam Vishal Kotian for using Bigg Boss 13 winner's name [Read Tweets]

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Shehnaaz was seen getting mobbed by the shutterbugs when she arrived at the venue. Giorgia was busy cutting her birthday cake in front of the media. In another video, Shehnaaz was seen feeding Giorgia a piece of cake. She was also seen interacting with Arbaaz Khan. Also Read - ‘Boycott Dhaakad’ trends as fans accuse Kangana Ranaut of using Sushant Singh Rajput for her benefit, rap her for closeness with Salman Khan [See Reactions]

Later, Shehnaaz and Giorgia left together in the same car. As the paparazzi chased the car to click her pictures, Shehnaaz was seen showering all the love over her fans and called them the ARMY. In the video, Shehnaaz and Giorgia were seen having loads of fun together. It looks like Shehnaaz and Giorgia have become closest of friends in a short span of time. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan and more celebs who were sentenced to jail for shocking reasons

At the Eid bash, Shehnaaz's PDA with Salman Khan had grabbed all the attention. From kissing and hugging to asking Salman to escort her to her car, Shehnaaz's pictures and videos were all over the internet. She was also trolled by some people for the same.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has started shooting for Salman's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apparently, Salman has offered Shehnaaz to choose her salary for her role in the film.