The list of the Most Searched Personalities of 2021 on Google is here. Shehnaaz Gill is on the third spot after Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan. As we know, Neeraj Chopra got a gold in the javelin event in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a first for the nation in any athletics event. The whole country was beaming with pride at the achievement of the young man who brought us glory on the global stage. Shehnaaz Gill had a truly eventful 2021 which was marred by success and extreme grief. The actress made her debut with Honsla Rakh and the movie was a bumper hit.

However, the biggest tragedy was the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actress who was in a relationship with him since Bigg Boss 13 was devastated. The heartbreaking videos of her from the crematorium left us in tears. Post that, she was missing in action for almost a month. The actress made a comeback before the release of Honsla Rakh doing a couple of interviews. The movie is a huge hit with people loving her work as a feisty Punjabi girl. Some days back, she was seen at an orphanage in Amritsar. It looks like she is spending time with her parents.

The fourth spot has been taken by Raj Kundra. A hugely successful businessman, he owns restaurants and firms in Mumbai. He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for the production of porn movies. He denied it saying that the movies were erotica but not hard-core porn as being said by the cops. He spent a couple of months in the Byculla Jail. His assistant was also arrested. It was a tough time for Shilpa Shetty who took time off from her show, Super Dancer. Now, he is back home and things look hunky-dory. The lady is back on a new show and he has also resumed work.