Shehnaaz Gill is a sensation across the country. She rose to immense popularity since Bigg Boss 13 days and her fandom is just increasing and how! Shehnaaz has confessed to being in love with Sidharth Shukla and there were rumours about them dating each other. The actor sadly and suddenly passed away a couple of years ago, leaving Shehnaaz heartbroken. Since fans want Shehnaaz to move on and fall in love again. And recently, on a chat show, Shehnaaz Gill confessed to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her latest guest that she wants to fall in love. But the reason is not what you'd think it would be.

Shehnaaz Gill tells Nawazuddin Siddiqui that she wants to fall in love

While chatting with the Jogira Sara Rara actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill opened her heart. Nawaz asked Shehnaaz what is the one thing that she really wants to do with all her heart. Shehnaaz tells him 'Pyaar'. Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz break into laughter over the same. Nawazuddin tells her that she will eventually fall in love. The Honsla Rakh actress then adds that if she falls in love, there will be a heartbreak and if she will have a heartbreak, her acting will be better. "Dhoka milega tab meri acting bahar aayegi," she says.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also says that even he does the same. He adds that he invites heartbreak so that he will be a better performer. Shehnaaz teases if she should break his heart to which Nawazuddin nods. But Shehnaaz adds that if she breaks his heart, he will not be able to act at all. He will only remember her. Nawaz asks her why to which she tells that everyone has a way to love and hers is quite pure. Nawazuddin adds to it that even he loves purely while adding that he might lie about things and stuff but he loves with his heart. Her video is going viral in the entertainment news.

Shehnaaz Gill's link-up with Raghav Juyal

Just a couple of weeks ago, Shehnaaz Gill was linked to Raghav Juyal, her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star. It all began when Salman Khan hinted about the actress already moving on which led to fans believing that Shehnaaz and Raghav were dating. However, they both denied the rumours of seeing each other. Raghav had heaped praises on Shehnaaz calling her the strongest person.