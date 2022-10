Shehnaaz Gill is all set to host her first-ever Diwali party this year and it's going to be super grand. This year there are lots of celebrities who have hosted a big Diwali bash bit it was Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana who hosted an individual Diwali bash at their homes and there were many biggies who graced the party. And now BollywoodLife has learnt that Shehnaaz will too host a Diwali party at her new home and Salman Khan too is invited.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill slaying in a black sequin saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A very well-placed source to Shehnaaz reveals," Shehnaaz is planning to host a Diwali party on October 21, 2022, and she has invited many close friends in Bollywood including Salman Khan, who is not only the producer and co-star of her first Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but also her mentor. The entire Khan family is invited to the party including the superstar might even grace the party".

The source further added, "Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz, and he is very happy that the girl is gelling up with all the people in Bollywood and he will definitely come for a few minutes and attend the party", concluded the source. Shehnaaz is right now the apple of the eye of her fans and they love how she has held heeled sting throughout her journey. The girl has come a long way and especially after Sidharth Shukla's death she has come out stronger than ever. Shehnaaz is awaiting for the release of her first Bollywood film along with Salman Khan and she is damn sure that the film will be a massive hit despite all the boycott trend. Shehnaaz's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her film.