Shehnaaz Gill just dropped the new song from her Bollywood debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, featuring the entire star cast. The song Yentamma instantly hits the right chord as Salman Khan and South Star Venkatesh steal the show in the beginning of the song, and you will want to join them and groove along. While Shehnaaz, who dropped the song, mentioned Bhaijaan and Ram Charan together? There is too much maza in her caption for her post, and she is facing backlash for the same, and many are judging the girl for calling Venkatesh as Ram Charan. But before you jump the conclusion, please watch the entire song Yentamma.

Watch the video of the new song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan in the lead role

Watch the entire song and you will learn that global star Ram Charan is seen making a dhamakedaar entry in the song and grooves along with Salman and Venkatesh, and it's a visual treat for all the fans. While there are few who are slamming the Bigg Boss 13 name for mentioning a wrong name, she is absolutely right, and please watch the entire song to know the twist.

The song Yentamma is definitely a party number, and it's the perfect tribute to all the south stars, as you can see the superstars dancing in lungis; later, too dons a lungi and grooves along with Ram Charan and Salman Khan in the song. Shehnaaz Gill fans are definitely missing a glimpse of her in the song, as it's an ensemble piece and there are very few times you get to see her on the song. But this is her first, and it's big. Shehnaaz fans are hailing her as a queen and praising her for her achievements.