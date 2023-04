Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is in the news for varied reasons. One of them is the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist made a smashing debut in the Punjabi industry. This will be her start in Bollywood. Shehnaaz Gill is known to be very active on social media. Now, a series of screenshots are going viral which claims that Shehnaaz Gill uses an account nehsingh3672 to keep tabs on . This has been posted on Reddit. It seems the account flashed on her phone when she was in the car. The paparazzi caught her in the act.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE REDDIT POST OF SHEHNAAZ GILL

The Reddit post read, "Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman Khan) in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22)". Now, Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani are good friends.

NETIZENS REACT ON THIS CLIP OF SHEHNAAZ GILL

People have said that whosoever saw that clip has to have an eagle eye. As we know, social media can throw up some crazy investigative skills of people. A person wrote, "She has removed all posts and followers from that account now. Btw, Giorgia and Shehnaaz are good friends." Another user commented, "My vision is so bad maybe someone on here’s is better, that’s why I posted this on here. Apart from Salman, who else is she searching up on her fake account?" It seems the top search was Dan Bilzerian.

EVERY CELEB HAS A FAKE ACCOUNT

This is surely not a big deal. There are millions all over the world who have fake Insta accounts. Even celebs like and are rumoured to be on Instagram with some fake account. Shehnaaz Gill has caught maximum attention after the presence of Salman Khan in the trailer.