Bollywood's most popular actor Kartik Aaryan recently spoke his heart out about being linked up with his leading ladies in films including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The Shehzada actor was left speechless during an interview as he was asked about his previous relationships with Sara and Ananya.

Well, in a recent interview in Aap Ki Adalat, 2 actor Kartik spoke about several topics and also thanked his fans as he called himself a 'fan-made superstar.' Kartik's response to dating his leading ladies in the most quirky manner will make you feel excited. The handsome hunk neither confirmed not denied the statement. The Dhamaka actor joked about the media attention his personal life gets and said that he is used to these stories. The actor blushed as host Rajat Sharma asked him about getting attached to the film's heroine. Kartik said, 'Sir, main sach hi bolunga! Soch raha hu kitna sach! Sir, mujhe coffee peena pasand he, koi bhi mujhe date pe le jaane ke liye puchta he toh mujhe pata he ki woh coffee piyenge toh main unke saath chala jaata hu. Main bohut generous insaan hu aur woh news bahar aa jati he... usse jyada kuch nhi he. Maine aisa koi record create nahi kiya... Do log kahi pe dikh jaate he, toh woh bus usme kuch na kuch news ho hi jaati he ki ye dono saath main he aur inka kuch chal raha he... mujhe lagta hai main apake saath coffee peene jaunga toh bhi bolenge!'

Earlier, and had expressed their desire to date . The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood Kartik said that he is 100% single and all his dates are locked for the next two years. He also revealed that he is working with Sajid and do not have time to drink any coffee now.

On the work front, Kartik worked with Sara in in 2020 and the two parted ways after their movie's release. Kartik and Ananya were also rumoured to be dating during film. Kartik is currently all set for his Shehzada release alongside . The film will release on February 10, 2023. Kartik also has 's Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and in his kitty. There are reports that he will also be part of .