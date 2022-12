Bollywood handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is on a roll since his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke all the records at the box office. The actor has several interesting projects in his pipeline and fans cannot hold on to their excitement. Kartik will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's next film and the actor is already undergoing a massive physical transformation for the same. 's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt is now on a mission to prep Kartik for his next film. Rahul has earlier trained and other celebs and transformed their physique. Also Read - Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan opens up on why he used to be afraid of signing big films [Exclusive Interview]

In an interview with ETimes, Rahul said that the names of celebs are demographic that requires that kind of transformation and he is good at it. The star kid said that he is currently training Kartik for Kabir Khan's film and they have 6-8 months before he starts shooting for the film. Rahul even appreciated Kartik and called him a consistent and hard-working persona. Reportedly, Kartik will be seen chiseled and buffed up in Kabir's film.

On the working font, was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F, and their film was released on the OTT platform. The actor also has Shehzada with and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty. The makers of the Hera Pheri franchise roped in Kartik after confirmed his exit from the film. Reportedly, Akshay might return to the franchise and the makers are busy conducting a few meetings with him. If reports are to be believed then, producer Firoz Nadiadwala locked two scripts for the film, one with Akshay and another one with Kartik.

Moreover, Kartik got massively trolled as he compared his performance in Freddy to in .