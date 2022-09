Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most popular actors in the country. He is not just one of the most sought-after actors but also most loved stars across every generation. The kids, especially, love and adore him to bits. Recently, Kartik Aaryan attended an event in Rajasthan and while heading back home from Rajasthan, as usual, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 star was thronged by the sea of his fans who wanted to click pictures with him or get his autograph or shake hands with him. And amongst all his fans was a young little fan of Kartik Aaryan. The Shehzada actor's gesture towards the little fan will tug at your heartstrings. He is being compared to the beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna body-shames herself with her comment on this picture shared by Kartik Aaryan

Entertainment News: Kartik's sweet gesture towards a fan

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a blazer as he reached Jodhpur airport to head back home. As he was making his way towards the terminal, Kartik heard a cry of a young fan. The little one was standing outside the gate as he screamed Kartik's name. He was crying inconsolably. Kartik couldn't contain himself and headed back to meet the little fan who calmed down at the sight of his favourite actor. The security team wasn't allowing the little boy inside the gate, it seems. However, Kartik waited to meet the boy who was finally let in. Kartik not just clicked a picture with him but also gave him an autograph. It was such a sweet gesture by Kartik, indeed! Check out the video here: Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film enters Rs 100 crore club on opening weekend; leaves Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 far behind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kartik Aaryan reminds netizens of Sushant Singh Rajput

Kartik Aaryan would have a packed schedule for his flight. Yet, he turned back to meet the young fan and click a picture. His gesture has reminded some of his fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. Just like the actor, Kartik Aaryan is also very kind towards his fans. Kartik has also shared some videos of his fans he met out on the streets that praised him. His conversations with these fans have always won hearts. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was similarly known for his kindness towards his fans. Check out the comments here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut questions Karan Johar over Brahmastra collection; Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan engage in deep chat and more

Advertisement

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada, a remake of 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars . He is reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik also has Freddy and in the pipeline.