The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada released today. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trailer of Shehzada has received a tremendous response with Kartik Aaryan's stars raving about the mass entertainer. Many of his fans have already termed it as a blockbuster. From his action to kickass dialogue delivery - fans are loving the Shehzada trailer. But there are some who are missing Allu Arjun's swag in it.

As the Shehzada trailer made it to the internet, some of the Allu Arjun's fans stated that Kartik Aaryan cannot match up to the swag of .

#KartikAaryan lacks the swag of a Mass hero to carry such roles and looks out of place in such scenes. He however seems comfortable in comic scenes With free availability of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo hindi dubbed & its popularity on satellite, #Shehzada might find it tough at BO pic.twitter.com/hnPlQX4H4d — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) January 12, 2023

No one can beat this OG #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Rajendra nayak (@OmoshiroiRaju93) January 12, 2023

kartik aaryan failed to match the level of the original film allu arjun >>> #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/pSLYjOgKZk — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) January 12, 2023

Given that it is a remake, comparisons are bound to happen. Allu Arjun is one fine actor and has an ardent fan following for himself. It is no cakewalk to step into his shoes. However, going by the buzz, one can derive that majority of fans are super impressed with Kartik Aaryan.

#KartikAaryan as Shehzada would be interesting despite being a remake, he would translate into a fantastic box office opening.#Shehzada #ShehzadaAaRahaHai @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/prqSck7Arq — Sarcastically Real (@anandgokani001) January 12, 2023

and 's Shehzada releases on February 10, 2023.