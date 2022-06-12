starrer Shehzada has been in the news since a long time. In the past, there were reports stating that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had threatened to leave the film. The film is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and in the past, Kartik was apparently worried when there were talks of the Hindi dubbed version releasing in theatres. Now, producer has opened up and has supported the actor. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS how she cried when her film Akaash Vani with Kartik Aaryan flopped [Exclusive]

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Our next film is Shehzada, and we would want it to do better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but that isn't a benchmark, because the finances of that film are different. Kartik financially stood by us during the turbulent times and hats off to him.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's statement after death threat, Shatrughan Sinha upset with Shah Rukh Khan and more

Bhushan added that today people want to see larger than life cinema and you need to put big money to make those films. He added that such films can't be made without support of the actors and to their credit a lot of them are doing it now. “For example, Kartik, he supported us a lot. This factor is very important for making a big budget film. Today, if the actor fee is more, we compromise on the budget," he said. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share as the film crosses Rs 150 crore at the box office

He went on to say that not every film needs to earn Rs 100 crore. He said that their film made 92 crore and was a super Hit. Giving the example of Kartik’s recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said that the film has done Rs 150 crore, but they would have been in a ‘happy space’ even at Rs 80 to 90 crore.

