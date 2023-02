Shehzada full HD new movie leaked online to watch and free download: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer entertainer has been leaked online on the day of release. It leaked online for free watch and download on multiple torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and more just a few hours after release. The film has had a good buzz around it. Especially due to the song Character Dheela Hai which is a remixed version of the popular Salman Khan song. The way Kartik has been out and about promoting the film amongst the aam junta and his asli fans is also expected to have a good effect on the film. However, now with the online leaked, Shehzada may suffer at the box office and may not do the numbers it would have otherwise done on opening day and opening weekend. Also Read - Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan impresses in the family entertainer with heavy dose of comedy, drama, action

Pathaan Day effect on and 's Shehzada

Not just the Shehzada online leak, the Kartik Aaryan starrer also faces huge competition from 's Pathaan. The film which has been running successfully all over and is just inches away from touching the Rs 1000 core mark, has slashed ticket prices for Friday, 17 February. The Pathaan Day will definitely have an effect on Shehzada. However, to counter the same, the makers of Shehzada, which is said to be a remake of and 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, have come up with a perfect plan. The film has a buy one, get one free ticket offer going on and fans will want to benefit from this.

International threat to Shehzada

While Shehzada will be impacted by Pathaan Day at home, it also has the fandom of Marvel Movies. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to battle. The MCU has an ardent fan following in India and as per early reports, the advance booking for the latest new Hollywood movie has been more than that of Shehzada.

Shehzada has been leaked online but the film is getting good reviews and a strong word of mouth, along with Kartik Aaryan's fan following will see it through. We urge our BollywoodLife.com readers to watch the film only in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms after it releases digitally. Watching content on piracy sites is a criminal offence as per the Copyright Act of 1957 and it also hits the business of films and the people who work relentlessly to bring us the entertainment.