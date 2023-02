Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan starrer much awaited movie right now. The movie is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was supposed to release on 10th February and is now going to release a couple of days later. Just a couple of hours ago, Goldmine Telefilms dropped the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on YouTube. And the release of Shehzada is just a couple of days away. Will it affect the business of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie now? Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms was asked about the same. Read on to know what he has to say... Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on the show; Kapil's reaction is priceless [Watch video]

Manish Shah opens up on releasing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, all eyes are now on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada. The movie has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons lately. Shehzada has built up good hype online and among the masses. And now, Shehzada is in the news because the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is available on YouTube for the masses to watch. Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms says that he only understands his business. The producer said that if he has purchased the rights to the movie, why would someone else decide things on his behalf?

Manish Shah told ETimes that he spent a lot of money to buy the right of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The release of the movie on the YouTube channel was their internal decision, Manish reveals. He adds that he was expecting the movie to be released on a satellite channel. He shared that he waited for a year and that they had decided to drop the movie on YouTube after a year.

Watch Shehzada trailer video here:

Manish Shah REACTS to AVPL's release affecting Shehzada's business

Manish Shah questions 'Why will Shehzada's business get affected?'. He reasons that the movie is already on Netflix and a lot of people have watched it already. Manish Shah also claimed that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also become one of the most-watched films of 2022 on Netflix. He reveals that he has not received any calls from the makers of Shehzada. When asked about the same, Manish said that he cannot comment of ifs for now.