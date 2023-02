Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his latest upcoming highly-anticipated movie Shehzada this month. Recently we learned that Kartik Aaryan pushed the release date of his much-awaited movie Shehzada by a week. The team of the movie zeroed to this decision out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now Kartik Aaryan will pay a tribute to Salman Khan by recreating his song Character Dheela Hai. Read on to know more details about Character Dheela Hai 2.0. Also Read - Shehzada: Goldmines Telefilms' Manish Shah opens up on releasing Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ahead of Kartik Aaryan starrer

Reportedly, actor Kartik Aaryan along with director Rohit Dhawan decided to recreate Salman Khan's popular song 'Character Dheela Hai' from Ready. They believe since Shehzada is a complete family entertainer, a new version of the 2011 famous track will energize the audience. The two have decided to revamp the song which is envisioned to intensify the buzz around the movie. The makers consider Character Dheela Hai 2.0 will attract the audience increasing footfall in theatres.

Character Dheela Hai 2.0 is choreographed by Bosco. and Bosco-Ceaser previously collaborated for the famous title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Their pairing again is expected to make the new number buzz in everyone's head as the song releases. Originally Character Dhella Hai was a number-one track from 's Ready. The special song of the movie featured Zareen Khan while the movie starred as the female lead.

Shehzada is an official remake of and ’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi remake features Kartik Aaryan and in the lead roles. Shehzada is billed as an action-packed family musical drama. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by under the banners of T-Series Films. In order to avoid a clash with movie Pathaan, Shehzada will now release on 17th February 2023.