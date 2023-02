A couple of weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan took the internet by storm. The two were spotted together smiling and chatting in an undisclosed location in Udaipur. Pictures of the same went viral on social media. This sparked speculation if they have reunited for a project and working on it in Udaipur. Kartik Aaryan broke the silence on his recent photo with Sara Ali Khan. Also Read - No sugary love! This is how Kartik Aaryan kept a check on Sara Ali Khan's temptations on Aaj Kal sets

Sara Ali Khan was in Udaipur with her mother Amrita Singh to celebrate her birthday. Kartik Aaryan was in the lake city to promote his movie Shehzada and both happened to meet each other. While others guessed if they will soon collaborate for a movie, others wondered if they are back after the breakup. who is now eyeing Shehzada box office results rubbished all the rumors. He revealed the truth behind the viral picture.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Gwalior star spoke about his latest movie, and his idea of working with and . Amongst all the topics he addressed one was viral pictures of him with . The host asked him to comment on his recent meeting with 's co-star. To this, the actor replied coincidently they happened to be at the same place and people around there shot them on camera. He mentioned there were a lot of people who were taking pictures but he was surprised that only one or two pictures surfaced on the internet.

Later he was questioned if he is reuniting with Sara Ali Khan for a movie after Love Aaj Kal. Kartik clarified there are no such talks right now and there is no such announcement as of now. However, he would love to collaborate with the actress for a project.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s latest movie Shehzada was released and it is experiencing a turtle start at the box office. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to release of Ae Watan Mere Watan.