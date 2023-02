Ahead of the release of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actor arrived with his parents to seek blessings before the movie's release. However, it didn’t seem to be a good day for him as he got into trouble. He parked his luxury car in a no-parking zone which came to the highlight of Mumbai police and issued him a challan. Mumbai Police didn’t spare Kartik Aaryan for his star status and booked a ticket for not following the rules. Also Read - Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer shows no signs of growth on first Saturday [Full Report Here]

Mumbai Police shared a picture of Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini on their Twitter handle. They gave a savage reply to Kartik Aaryan for parking his car in a no-parking zone. Sharing the picture on Twitter handle, Mumbai Police captioned it, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." Giving the cool reply they also added a hashtag Rules Aaj Kal and Forever. This new hashtag created by Mumbai Police is connected with Kartik Aaryan's movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan's first venture as a producer and to offer prayers he went to Siddhivinayak temple but pulled to pay the police. However, the police didn't reveal how much the challan was or other details. A traffic officer said that doesn't matter to whom the vehicle belongs even if it is an actor, police will do the job if the car is parked in no-zone parking.

Shehzada is a family entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Shehzada is a medley of action, drama, love, and comedy yet it had a low start at the box office. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Ankur Rathi in lead roles.