Kartik Aaryan has proved himself time and again. The young actor will be seen in Shehzada. The movie has been postponed for a week out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The actioner from Yash Raj Films is creating havoc in ticket counters in India and abroad. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original film starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was a huge hit. But the songs of Shehzada have failed to make an impact so far. Today, reports came that the makers are filming a remake version of the song Character Dheela from Salman Khan's comedy movie Ready. The song is an absolute classic.

This has left fans upset. They feel there was no need for this. It seems Pritam had assured fans that there would no remixes in the album of Shehzada. They feel Kartik Aaryan is failing into the trap of remakes and remixes, which is harming Bollywood in general. Take a look at some of the reactions...

O bhai Salman bhi gaya abto sirf SRK baki he kuch dino main unke songs bhi remake ho jayenge e kya hora he remake song se koi problem nahi he lekin usme purana actor bhi chahiye jaise Akshay karta apne khud ke song remake karta he usme o bhi hota he aisa hona chahiye — ??RAW彡PATHAN彡MI? (@Amitsrkfanboy) February 2, 2023

Sar achi film,song ko kharab karna ka thika isna liya hai remake king officially PR made star — Samear Joyti (@Samear_the_rock) February 2, 2023

Kartik aryan career is solely dependent on 90's superstar ??? — आशुतोष सिंह वीरवाड़ा (@fetusingh2007) February 2, 2023

I hope he stays away from SRKs Films and Songs... Remake stars bare pade Hai.. Kartik Aryan is not a star! — S H A H ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@Shah_Srkiann) February 2, 2023

Now T-Series is doing remake of Salman Khan's iconic song #CharacterDheela from Ready for Shehzada What a shame... Kam se kam is gaane ko to chod deta @TSeries ... 12 saal v nahi huye hain abhi to — ? (@im_avishek_) February 2, 2023

'@TSeries has Completely ruined the Bollywood Music Industry, Once a Top Music Brand is Now the Worst thing about Hindi Music, Remaking Its Own Song Especially 90s Stars' Songs, First Bhool Bhulaiyaa & Now Character Dheela? Why? And @TheAaryanKartik aise Superstar Kehlana hai? — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) February 2, 2023

Well, we can see that fans of Salman Khan are not impressed with this decision. Pathaan fans said that Shah Rukh Khan ended the lull in Bollywood with an original movie with fresh songs and people are back to doing remakes.