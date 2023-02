Kartik Aaryan's has become a bankable star and there are high hopes from his upcoming film Shehzada. The film is set to release on February 17 and there is a great buzz around it. Kartik Aaryan is not just acting in the film, he is also one of the producers. Kriti Sanon is playing the female lead. Well, while all the eyes are on its box office collection, it seems that Shehzada has already made more than half of its budget with its music, satellite rights and more. How? Scroll on to know. Also Read - Shehzada box office: Kartik Aaryan film set to open at THIS whopping figure; to overtake Bhediya, lag behind Shamshera

As reported by Koimoi.com, trade analyst Nishit Shaw revealed that Shehzada is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore out of which, it has already earned Rs 65 crores. The film has been reportedly sold to OTT giant Netflix for about Rs 40 crore. Music and satellite rights have been given out for Rs 10 crore each and Rs 5 crore have been recovered from overseas rights. In all, Rs 65 crore have been recovered which is almost 76% percent of the budget.

As reported early, Shehzada is eyening for more Rs 8 crore plus on its opening day. If the word of mouth is good, Shehzada will easily become a profitable venture. Kartik Aaryan has managed to create a massive fan following for himself who are eager to watch him on the big screen. Even post pandemic, when Bollywood films were tanking miserably, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a huge success. Will Shehzada repeat history? Let's wait and watch.

Meanwhile, 's Pathaan that released in January has done exceptionally well at the box office. It has grossed almost Rs 500 crore in the domestic market and now the film is eyeing the mighty Rs 1000 crore club with its overseas box office collections combined. Shah Rukh Khan definitely set the ball rolling for Bollywood films this year.