Kamal R Khan aka KRK knows no boundaries. Calling himself a critic KRK has numerously been bad mouth about actors and filmmakers. He has no fear and upfront says without thinking once. He holds a good record of criticizing people and the most recent one he trolled is Kriti Sanon. He made a derogatory statement about Kriti Sanon calling her a panuati actress over the disappointing box office number of Shehzada. Also Read - Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer shows no signs of growth on first Saturday [Full Report Here]

Kriti Sanon is a prominent actress in Bollywood right delivering films like Mimi, Luka Chupi, and Bareilly ki Barfi. She has always showcased her talent with work and choose not to react to rumors. The actress was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada which is her second film in the span of 3 months. The family entertainer is experiencing a shaky start at the box office earning low than expected. Also Read - It's awkward! Kriti Sanon, Shiv Thakare and other celebs' funny pictures that will make you laugh out loud

Rohit Dhawan's directorial has only completed two days of its theatrical release and so far it has managed to earn a total of Rs 15 crores. While Kriti’s previous movie Bhediya led by Varun Dhawan became an average movie earning rs 65.84 crores as a lifetime collection. Next in the pipeline, the actress has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Shehzada star cast fees: Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others earned from the family entertainer

Actress #KritiSanon is one of the most Panauti actress in the Bollywood. Jis film main Aati hai, Le Doobti hai. Bhediya Jaisi Film Ko Bhi Kha Gayee Thi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 18, 2023

Seeing the status of Shehzada, KRK brutally trolled Kriti Sanon and tagged her a panauti actress. According to him, Kriti Sanon is the reason behind the low start of Shehzada at the box office. He made a series of tweets stating Kriti Sanon is one of the most Panauti actresses in Bollywood as she pulls down every movie she features in. He blamed her for the failure of Bhediya.

In the next tweet, he pulled her upcoming movie Adipurush which is a pan-India film made on a big budget. He further wrote, “Abhi Toh Maha Panauti #KritiSanon Ka Jalwa BaaKi Hai. ₹600Cr budget Ki Film #Adipurush Ki heroine Bhi Wahi Hai. Jai Ho Kriti Sanon Ki.”

Aur Abhi Toh Maha Panauti #KritiSanon Ka Jalwa BaaKi Hai. ₹600Cr budget Ki Film #Adipurush Ki heroine Bhi Wahi Hai. Jai Ho Kriti Sanon Ki.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 18, 2023

Shehzada released on 17th February 2023 is a family entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy in lead roles.