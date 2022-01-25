Shehzada producer calls Kartik Aaryan 'extremely unprofessional', threatened to walk out if Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres

Calling Kartik Aaryan 'extremely unprofessional', Shehzada producer Manish Shah has revealed that Kartik had threatened to walk out of his film if the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres.