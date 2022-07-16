Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada gets a new release date as the film is now set to release in theatres on 10th Feb 2023, on the Valentine's Day weekend. Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, with music scored by Pritam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. This sets up a mega box office clash with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and directed by Karan Johar, which had earlier announced that it's arriving on the same date. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Hina Khan to be a part of the show? Here's what we know
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor movie also set to clash
The real-life Brahmastra couple are on a collision course at the box office as well. Yes, you read that right. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Director Luv Ranjan's next, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is looking to release on the same date, 10th February 2023, as it, too, is a rom-com and and perfect for the Valentine's Day weekend.
About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani plot, story
Along with an ensemble cast for the ages, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, besides the lead pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also ushers in the return of Karan Johar to the Director's mantle after a massive hiatus of 7 years – given that his last venture as captain was 2016's hit romance, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and his next is slated to release in 2023. Suffice it to say that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies of 2023. Also Read - BTS: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Baarish Aayi Hai BEATS J-Hope's Arson to become the no 1 music video in India
Ranveer Singh drops hint about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Opening up about the subject and treatment of the film in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh said, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there.”
Ranveer Singh reveals how the movie is KJo's zany take on K3G
Elaborating on the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and drawing an obscure analogy with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the star added, “It's been eons since a film like this has come, and now to do it with a man who invented this genre of 'all about loving your family' – it's going to be his quirkiest, zaniest film, and it's shaped up so well, we're about 60% through with it. The movie is going to be amazing.”
Watch Ranveer Singh's entire video interview below:
So, will Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, end up clash with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and will the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-Luv Ranjan movie also join the race, or will one film or even two eventually make way? Let's wait and watch.
