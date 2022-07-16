Shehzada release date: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. On the other hand, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is helmed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra.