Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his next film which is Shehzada. He dropped the latest song from the movie called Character Dheela 2 which is a remake of the Salman Khan and Zarine Khan starrer Ready. The Kartik Aaryan version song dropped a couple of minutes ago and it is going viral online now. How have netizens liked Character Dheela 2 song? Well, find out below. For the unversed, even Salman Khan gave a shout-out to the song. Watch Character Dheela 2 video and check the reactions below:

Character Dheela 2 song: Kartik oozes swag in the remake

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan and of late because of Character Dheela 2. The song was released recently and it features Kartik flaunting his moves and swag throughout the swag. It's what Kartik does best in such peppy and groovy tracks. Some tricks will make you raise your brows. The lyrics of Character Dheela 2 are not cringe but genuinely good. Character Dheela 2 is penned by Ashish Pandit while the music is composed by Abhijit Vaghani. Neeraj Shridhar has lent his vocals to the remake number as well.

Watch Character Dheela 2 song video featuring Kartik Aaryan here:



Salman Khan gives shout out to Character Dheela 2

Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared the link to the Character Dheela 2 with a poster of Kartik Aaryan. It seems bhaijaan loved the song. Salman rarely shares something online and him sharing Kartik's song means, he likes it. Check Salman's status here:

Netizens feel the song was recreated just to build hype for Shehzada

Well, a lot of Salman Khan fans are unhappy with the remake as it is. And after listening to the remake, they slammed Kartik and reminded him of the songs that he has remade and dubbed him as remake king. Netizens have slammed the Character Dheela 2 song and have called it a desperate attempt to build hype for Shehzada. Check out the tweets here:

A big fan of #KartikAaryan! But sorry to say this he got the worst music album of his career with #Shehzada.??? #CharacterDheela2 is also a desperate attemt for the movie hype but .... ????? — kylie shenasya (@KylieShenaya) February 9, 2023

They made a mockery out of a song which was my fav during school time. Character Dheela was rage at the time of its release.. I love that song bc... Feeling sad for Salman.. Because the Music Video was also amazing.

Stop remaking good songs.#CharacterDheela2 — Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) February 9, 2023

Bawasir bana diya #CharacterDheela2 Salman bhai ka swag Kahan se laoge madar chodo — Crime मास्टर गोगो (@Dhuri_Wala) February 9, 2023

The song is below mid and unnecessary remake ? #CharacterDheela2 — PoGo Go Go (@BhabadViraj) February 9, 2023

the weirdest #characterdheela2 manages to get is with these shots of milk (homelander, main acc se aao) & kartik aaryan reaching into a hole which only turns out to be uske jacket ka sleeve. pic.twitter.com/hLu3KPJs9N — Pramit (@pramitheus) February 9, 2023

#CharacterDheela2 is a last ditch attempt from the makers to somehow create buzz for what seems like a dead movie - #Shehzada #KartikAryan fails to match the Swag & Persona of #SalmanKhan? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track was still good but this one is horrible & forgettable. pic.twitter.com/TdWN7d3s8J — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) February 9, 2023

#CharacterDheela2 from #Shehzada . It would have been a lot better if nothing had been released pic.twitter.com/yIqDOa16lG — Krishna (@AKRISHNASRIKAR) February 9, 2023

Just a desperate attempt to build more hype for #Shehzada , #CharacterDheela2 is forgettable, unnecessary and lacks especially the one thing the OG had: PERSONALITY! Parodying Mughal E Azam, Sholay and Shree 420 to just a random club song. pic.twitter.com/j1f4cLmMHE — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 9, 2023

Not good!! Imagine having a bop like Munda Sona! Original song! But had to remake a song for “hype”?? BAD MOVE!! #CharacterDheela2 — Toheed (@toheedx_) February 9, 2023

Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and more releases on 17th February 2023.