Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie will have a remake of a popular Salman Khan song called Character Dheela Hai from Ready which also starred Zarine Khan. And Kartik Aaryan recently dropped the teaser of the Character Dheela Hai 2 song which has now become the talk of the town. The Character Dheela Hai 2 song teaser has got mixed reactions. Check it out below:

Kartik Aaryan drops Shezada song Character Dheela Hai 2

Kartik Aaryan and Character Dheela Hai 2 song has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News. The teaser begins with Kartik oozing swag. He does the glares trick and has girls surrounding him. The music begins with the original music of the Character Dheela Hai starring Salman Khan. Kartik seems to be walking into a pub, he is ready to take over the party. He has three looks one in a brown shirt, the second one in a leather jacket and the third one in a red checkered blazer. He also has floorwork and a new music piece for Character Dheela Hai 2 with the last bit having Dheela repeating. Seems like they have made some changes. Wait till it drops next week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 RECAP: From Archana Gautam holding Shiv Thakare by neck to MC Stan-Shalin Bhanot hurling abuses – A look at nastiest fights on Salman Khan's show

Watch the Kartik Aaryan starrer Character Dheela Hai 2 teaser video here:

Character Dheela Hai 2: Salman Khan fans slam, while Kartik's fans support him

Well, Salman Khan fans are unhappy with Kartik Aaryan remaking the song. And they have not minced their words while telling him the same. They have called out Kartik for copying Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and now even the song. On the other hand, Kartik's fans are sure that the song will be a blockbuster song as well. They are sure that it will be another chartbuster by Kartik.

Shezada was earlier scheduled to release on 10th February but now the Kriti Sanon starrer movie is releasing on 17th February.