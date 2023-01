The much-awaited film of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Shehzada is making its way to theaters. The trailer of the film was released on 12th January and received much love from fans. Shehzada's trailer became the most viewed trailer beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer. While the team is celebrating the joy of the most loved and watched trailer they have launched the first song of the film. Also Read - Shehzada, Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar calls out actors charging hefty fees, 'Why should we suffer loss'

The first song of Shehzada is here and we see Soni jodi sizzle on the beach. T-Series who bankrolled Shehzada present the first song titled Munda Sona Hoon Main. The song gives beach party vibes with Kartik and Kriti dancing to the beats of Pritam's music. Sona Munda is here to win your hearts as Shehzada releases its song from the upcoming movie. The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, and Nikhita Gandhi, while it has been choreographed by Bosco Ceaser.

and Kriti Sanon are full of high energy in the new track that dropped today. The lively track sees Kartik flirting with Kriti Sanon on the beach. The sprightly song will instantly poke you to shake a leg. Set in a beachy location the visuals of the piece are vibrant and pleasing. Fans are already loving the song sung by calling the singer GOAT. Kartik Aaryan fans are enjoying the first song of Shehzada saying you can ignore Bollywood but not Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look at fans' reaction to Munda Sona Hoon Main

Munda Sona hoon main is the one party music, based all on self love and thing. Kartik Aryan looking very dashing and cool..Havent heard of it yet, then do it.. #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/Us4jLfZqs1 — Vaishnavi✷ (@vishhii_12) January 16, 2023

Munda Sona Hoon Main is the party song that everyone was waiting for this year ? #KartikAaryan is just too amazing ❤️#KartikAaryanpic.twitter.com/KBvYENtNf7 — હિ ?? ष  (@HIT_071845) January 16, 2023

The new party song Munda Sona Hoon Main is absolutely amazing#KartikAaryanpic.twitter.com/wJHIUJ7RQo — Nikita Sharma (@NikitaS439) January 16, 2023

Shehzada is a remake of a Telugu film titled Ala Vaikuntapuramloo starring and . The Hindi version features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Touted as an action-packed family musical drama Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Slated to release on 10th February the film is bankrolled by under T-Series banners.