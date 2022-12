Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Freddy. The movie was released on the OTT platform a couple of days ago. Kartik is getting a lot of praise for his acting chops in the movie. The actor is quite busy with his upcoming projects. He has Shehzada next which is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And having starred in a Hindi adaptation of a South movie, Kartik Aaryan has now expressed his desire to work in a South movie. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sharon Stone reacts to being star struck by Shah Rukh Khan; Ajay Devgn gets mobbed on Bholaa sets and more

Kartik Aaryan to make his South debut?

Kartik is everywhere and has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News almost every day. And now, his latest statement about working in every language film has made it to the news. In an interview with News18, Kartik Aaryan opened up about how he has a lot of films lined him. The actor said that he always wanted to be the number one actor and revealed aiming to create a niche for himself and make the filmmakers believe in him and that nobody can play the part better than him.

Check Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik said that he doesn't want the filmmakers to see anyone else apart from him and feels that he is reaching to that point. Kartik Aaryan also added that next year, they will see him only. Furthermore, he opened up on doing any language films. "I’m open to doing films in any language but it completely depends on the script, but I would love to do a Telugu or a Tamil film," Kartik told the portal. All Kartik Aaryan fans would be manifesting that any South filmmaker or producer cast him after seeing this.

The handsome hunk was seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. He has Shehzada scheduled for a 10 February 2023 release alongside . The actor also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with . The two are reuniting after their blockbuster hit movie 2.