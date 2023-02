Kriti Sanon is one of the prominent actresses in the film industry right now. She is enjoying the praise for her latest release Shehzada also starring Kartik Aaryan. The talented actress has remained in the headlines for her personal and professional life. Her relationship status has also sparked a lot of rumors linking her with Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Kriti is speculated to date the Bahubali star and now she has reacted to all the rumors. Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan continues with the tradition; visits Siddhivinayak temple as his film hits theatres [VIEW PICS]

Kriti Sanon will be paired opposite south superstar Prabhas in their upcoming mythological drama Adipurush. For a quite long time, media reports suggest that the couple is dating however, there is no confirmation from their end. During Bhediya promotions, Varun Dhawan hinted at the two dating each other although he didn't mention the guy's name but fans guessed he is talking about Prabhas. Recently, Shehzada diva Kriti Sanon reacted to her personal and professional life making news in the media.

The actress mentions that she doesn't react to the news much and tries to keep it as light as possible. She told The Quint, public memory is short as things that are creating a buzz right now will die down. Reacting to such rumors will give it more heed for no reason hence she mostly chooses not to react. Adding to it Kriti mentioned she prefers to react only when such baseless buzz affects her family. She puts her foot down reacting to news when she feels it is affecting her family or crossing a boundary or taking a toll on her dignity, or respect.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon reunited with her Luka Chupi co-star Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. The family entertainer helmed by Rohit Dhawan was released on 17th February 2023. The film is a melody of romance, comedy, action, music, and drama. She will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in the pipeline with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.