Shehzada has arrived but Pathaan is already ruling the box office. But Kartik Aaryan has managed to come out his way to shine despite Shah Rukh Khan being the king. The actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of a viral kid talking on the phone and he added his dialogues that will leave you ROFL. And in the caption, the rising superstar of the young generation mentioned how one can book the tickets even today and get another ticket for free. So the process is that you need to go on book my show, book your favourite seats and when you go to pay the final bill you need to apply the promo code that is Shehzada and you will get the offer that is half of the amount will be redeemed and this will make the audiences even more attracted to watch the film as it BUY 1 and GET 1 offer.

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan promoting Shehzada in a hilarious way!

Kartik Aaryan is the young generation and mostly has youth and college-going fans and this is the best way to bring them to the theatres but we do not know how it will help him to become the box office king. Shehzada is a remake of the south film starring and it was a super hit going by Kartik Aaryan's track record he is the box office king, so you never know just wait for the surprise.

Kartik Aaryan 's Shehzada was earlier supposed to get released on February 10 but due to giving all the respect to Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan it was postponed for a week and many wondered whether they are afraid their film will work at the box office or not in front of Pathaan. But seems like the delay will help them sail. Kartik Aaryan's film is always light-hearted comedy-drama and this is going to be a visual treat.