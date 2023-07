The divorce of celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made a lot of noise back in the day. She had blamed Preity Zinta for wrecking her home and relationship. The actress gave an interview where she spoke about her troubled marriage. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in her latest interview said that Preity Zinta did not exist for her any more. She was asked if she has forgiven the actress. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quoted as saying, "I don’t need to (forgive her). She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, which is a good space to be in." She also hinted that her husband was not faithful to her. Now, Shekhar Kapur has put a long poem on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Deepak Tijori explains the film's ending on its 28th anniversary

Netizens have loved how he spoke about the complexities of life in such a wonderful ramble. A netizen said, "Yes,Dear Shekhar ji ,yes this is being true Human!Satyam,Shivam and Sundaram! Truth spoken human is always admired! We admire your class!"

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi got hitched in 1997. The two parted ways in 2006. They continue to co-parent their daughter, Kaveri. The Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa actress has been a homemaker and mom to their daughter for 20 years. After her split, she had written a long post in her blog saying that a maneater came and ruined her marriage with Shekhar Kapur.

It seems she did one more interview of late where the person interviewing her repeated an alleged old statement made by Preity Zinta to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. It went like, "I am the number one actress and you don’t even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place."

When she was asked what she felt about that comment made by the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, she said that it was a free world and she could say what she liked. The actress was quoted as saying, "I am very proud to be a homemaker. I was a full-time mom for 20 years and I am very proud of it."