Bollywood actor Salman Khan who was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif is all set to be seen in Sher Khan. Yes, you read that right! Sohail Khan had announced that he will be directing a film with Salman and ace comedian Kapil Sharma which will be larger than life. The film titled Sher Khan was touted to be a jungle adventure that would be heavy on VFX. Reportedly, Salman was supposed to play a lion-hearted He-man in the film. Well, the film was postponed due to several reasons. VFX was said to be the main reason behind Sher Khan shelved. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have given their dates for shooting in THIS month of the year? Here's what we know

But, now Salman's brother Sohail has confirmed that Sher Khan is back on track. During a promotional event for Celebrity Cricket League, Sohail told News18, he said that VFX technology is growing by bounds and every time they would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, he would watch another Marvel film and that used to make him feel backdated in terms of what he has written. He knew that by the time the film came out, it would be backdated. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan reveals the big reason why he is rejecting Bigg Boss; says 'Meri personal zindagi ki... '

Sohail even said that he wanted to get accustomed to the idea that he would create something that would be released three years later. He even said that he realized that he needed to make a film that's the future and not present like how Marvel and DC films work. Also Read - After Salman Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's security beefed up; here's why

Trending Now

He even confirmed that the film intends to take on floors in 2025. He even revealed his plans to take Aayush Sharma in his rom-com which will go on floors this year.