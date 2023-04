Sherlyn Chopra has yet again grabbed headlines today. Sherlyn is known for making controversial headlines every time. The actress known for her work in Dosti: Friends Forever, Raqib, Dil Bole Hadippa and more. Sherlyn Chopra recently patched things over with Rakhi Sawant. They had a nasty fight in the media after which the latter for arrested. Now, Sherlyn and Rakhi have become great friends. However, there are more people Sherlyn has had tiffs with. The actress in a new interview talked about filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma rejecting her for films.

Sherlyn Chopra reveals Mahesh Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma rejected her

Sherlyn Chopra has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for her statement in a new interview. The actress said that she has faced a lot of rejections in the industry. Sherlyn claims that the entire industry rejected her and went on to claim that Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma also refused to work with her. "They would just says, ‘Nahin tum mein who baat nhi hai. Namkeen nhi ho. Waise abhi mai duniya bhar ka sodium le kar chal rahi hoon," she told Free Press Journal.

However, Sherlyn has said that God has been with her and that she has all good things with her today. Sherlyn Chopra shares that she has received loads of respect from one and all.

Sherlyn Chopra talks about patching up with Rakhi Sawant

In the same interview, Sherlyn Chopra shared that a one-sided love story cannot exist for a longer duration. The actress shared that if the same love and respect are not reciprocated in a relationship, the relationship cannot continue. Sherlyn also added that when Rakhi Sawant revealed her plight and her situation with Adil Khan Durrani, she instantly helped her out and believed her. However, Rakhi did not believe her and neither did help her.