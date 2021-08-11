Sherlyn Chopra shares an old picture with Raj Kundra claiming it to be from the first day of shoot for an app; netizens call it photoshopped

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has sent netizens into frenzy after she shared an old picture with Raj Kundra on her Instagram. In the picture, Sherlyn is seen posing with Raj while wearing a black shorts and a printed white bra. She claimed that it was the first day of the shoot for an app. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty to make her first public appearance for Ed Sheeran and other's covid-19 fundraiser event?

"The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm," Sherlyn wrote in Hindi.

However, many people felt that Sherlyn has photoshopped Raj's image with hers. "Looks like Raj is added in the pic..shadow and border line is there," one Instagram user commented. Another user wrote, "That's a fake pic I can prove it."

Meanwhile, Sherlyn was reportedly interrogated by the Mumbai police for almost 8 hours in the porn apps case. In her recent interview, she claimed that she was misguided and persuaded by Raj Kundra in doing semi-nude shoots.

"Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I," Sherlyn told India Today.

She further added, "First time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts. After every video I was told that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photographs. Hearing this I used to get motivated to do more such videos and shoots.”

Sherlyn had earlier said that she was the first person to give statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and share information with them about Armsprime.