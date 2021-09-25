After spending two months in jail, Raj Kundra was recently granted bail by the court for his alleged involvement in the pornographic films case. A distraught Raj was seen moving in tears as he finally got some relief from the court. His wife too had posted a cryptic message on social media about going through difficulties and struggles in life. And now days after Raj Kundra's return, actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Shilpa and asked her to make a difference for women suffering in the real world. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty posts another cryptic note after Raj Kundra's release from jail; writes, 'Difficult times don’t make us better; working through them does'

She took to Twitter to target Shilpa and tweeted in Hindi, "You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!"

Two weeks ago, Sherlyn had mocked Shilpa on Twitter for giving a statement that she wasn't aware about her businessman husband Raj Kundra's activities. She addressed as 'didi' in a video.

In the video, Sherlyn is seen lifting dumbbells while talking to the camera in Hindi. "Media reports ke anusaar didi ka yeh kehna hai ki unhe apne pati dev ke nefarious activities ke baare main koi bhi jaankari nahi thi (according to media reports, 'didi' is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband)," Sherlyn said.

"Aur toh aur didi ka yeh bhi kehna hai ki unke pati ki chal achal sampatti ki shroot ki bhi jaankaari nahi thi...('Didi' is also saying that she doesn't know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband.)"

"Ab is baat main kitni sachaai hai iska anumaan aap khud laga sakte hai...waaise isi kya kehte yeda bankar peda khaana (How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.)" she added.

In July, Sherlyn had said that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in Raj Kundra's case.