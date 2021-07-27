Shershaah: Fan tweets, 'No offense to Sidharth Malhotra but Abhishek Bachchan played Captain Vikram Batra way better in LOC: Kargil' – Check out Jr AB's reaction

The Shershaah trailer was recently launched at Dras (Ladakh) on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year on July 26. While Sidharth Malhotra essays Captain Vikram Batra, plays Vikram Batra's fiance, Dimple Cheema. Sidharth has managed to impress the majority of the audience with his portrayal in the trailer, however, those who have seen LOC: Kargil, couldn't stop comparing Sidharth's performance with 's in JP Dutta's 2003 war film. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan once thought Ranbir Kapoor was her father and also had a huge crush on him?

A fan lauded Abhishek's performance as Captain Vikram Batra and felt that Jr AB was way better than Sidharth in Shershaah trailer. "#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai)," read the tweet. Also Read - Bhoot Police actress Yami Gautam shares unseen video from haldi ceremony to wish her 'camera-shy father' on his birthday

Another fan also shared similar sentiments on Sidharth's performance and tweeted, "Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue." Also Read - Flab to fit: Farhan Akhtar shares amazing transformation for his character in Toofan; Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar react

Reacting to both the fans on Twitter, an overwhelmed Abhishek replied to them with nothing but folded hands. JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil also featured , Saif Ali Khan, , and others.

#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai) — Yuvraj Digvijay (@Ydigvijay8) July 25, 2021

Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue. — Abhishek Kumar Pandey (@juniorpandeyg) July 25, 2021

Abhishek had also paid a tribute to the soldiers on the occassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind,” Abhishek had tweeted.

He had also shared the Shershaah trailer and tweeted, "Loved it!! Such a wonderful way to honour one of India’s bravest sons! Best wishes @karanjohar @vishnu_dir @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @PrimeVideoIN #YehDilMaangeMore."

A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors ????#KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nIdrXYA7XO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2021

Sidharth recently confessed nervousness as he gears up for the release of Shershaah, his ambitious new film slated for an OTT release on August 12. This is the first time he is playing a real-life hero and the protagonist happens to be Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the Kargil War.

"I was aware his family would watch the film, and that made me nervous. We wanted them to watch the film," Sidharth said. There was an element of anticipation too, for the actor. He tells you Shershaah is "a dream that started five years ago", and talks of how the project changed a few hands before and Dharma Productions took it up, to ready it for release.