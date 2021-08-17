Shershaah: Salman Khan wanted brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to make his DEBUT with the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film on braveheart Captain Vikram Batra — read details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is getting immense praise and love from critics and audiences. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Kargil braveheart Captain Vikram Batra in the movie. While the actor has done really well in the movie, superstar Salman Khan wanted his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to play the lead. The producer of the film, Shabbir Boxwala revealed this to MiD Day. He said Salman Khan had suggested Aayush Sharma's name for the film. He said that the superstar had hoped that Aayush Sharma would make his entry in Bollywood with a patriotic film. But by then, Shabbir Boxwala had pitched in the name of Sidharth Malhotra to Captain Vikram Batra's family. Also Read - WHAT! Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

He told the paper, "Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush’s [Sharma] debut film, and wanted to partner with me on it." But the family of the Param Vir Chakra awardee was keen that Sidharth Malhotra play the title role. It seems a meeting between the actor and the family was already arranged. Boxwala said he felt honoured when the family allowed him to make the film and said it would have been unethical to disrespect their choice. He told the paper, "It would have been highly unethical to drop him for another actor. When Captain Batra’s family gave me the rights, it was a big moment for me. They showed immense trust in me, and I didn’t want to go wrong at any step." Also Read - Throwback video of Salman Khan dancing with Arbaaz and Sohail goes viral; fan comments, ‘Tooooo much good looks in the family’

It seems he explained to Salman Khan that he was indeed in a tight spot. The superstar understood Boxwala's situation. It seems Aayush Sharma also took it very sportingly and said that playing a double role right in his debut film might have been too much for him. Aayush Sharma made his debut in Loveyatri which was produced by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. Warina Hussain also acted with him. He will be seen next in Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan. Also Read - Antim: Release date of the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer is pushed due to THIS reason