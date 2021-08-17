Shershaah: Salman Khan wanted brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to make his DEBUT with the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film on braveheart Captain Vikram Batra — read details

Shershaah: Salman Khan wanted brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to make his debut with the film starring Sidharth Malhotra reveals producer Shabbir Boxwala