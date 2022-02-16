Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting hitched on February 21, 2022. The two had been dating for more than four years now. Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding saying that celebrations will take place at their Khandala farmhouse. It seems the invites are yet to be sent out to people. Farhan Akhtar shared pics from his bachelor party. It looks like all his old friends were in town so they decided to meet up and have a party before Farhan Akhtar got hitched. Farhan Akhtar has shared pics from the party. And it looks like Shibani Dandekar was also a part of the stag night. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor can't let go of Mira Rajput's hand as the couple step out for a Valentine's Day dinner — view pics

Shibani Dandekar has commented that technically even she is a part of the bash. We can see masks of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar there. Farhan Akhtar had captioned it, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (sic)." Everyone had been speculating when would Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot. The lady who is known as a IPL host met him on the sets of a reality show.

Farhan Akhtar had posted the above photo from his bachelor bash on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The filmmaker-actor wrote, "I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar (sic)." The two will have a registered marriage on February 21, 2o22. The marriage is going to be an intimate affair. The Akhtar family is very fond of Shibani Dandekar. The lady also gets along very well with the daughters of Farhan Akhtar Akira and Shakya.

This is one of the big weddings of 2021. Farhan Akhtar was last seen on the movie Toofan with Mrunal Thakur.