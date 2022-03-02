Shibani Dandekar REACTS to pregnancy rumours after her wedding with Farhan Akhtar

and got married in an intimate ceremony on February 21 at 's Khandala farmhouse and ever since then her pregnancy rumors have sparked on the internet and is making headlines. Recently Shibani and Farhan dropped their pictures together on social media and netizens couldn't help but speculate Mrs. Akhtar is expecting a baby. Finally, Shibani has reacted to her pregnancy rumour in the classiest way possible. She took to her Instagram story and flaunted her toned BOD with a caption, " I am woman, I am NOT pregnant. It was Tequila". The actress indeed has put end to the speculations. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback announcement makes fans excited; netizens say 'King Khan is back with a bang' - see reactions

Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY Announces the movie officially; to make his comeback on THIS DATE

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress- OTT. To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com (https://www.bollywoodlife.com/awards/bollywoodlife-awards-2022/) Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor royally IGNORED Akshay Kumar and the reason was Deepika Padukone

Farhan and Shibani's wedding pictures were every bit dreamy and Shibani looked the most gorgeous bride ever as she chose to wear a different and classy outfit on her D day. Both the couple shared the wedding pictures on their social media accounts and left their fans swooning over them. Farhan had thanked all his well-wishers and family for making their wedding even more special, " A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you". It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you about the couple getting married. Shibani and Farhan dated or almost four years and then decided to take their relationship to another level. Later Farhan's close friend and producer hosted a grand weeing any for the newlyweds and invite all the biggies to form Bollywood. Right from , Aryan Kahn, , , and many others graced the evening with their presence.