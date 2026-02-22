Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine in a private ceremony: Who is RICHER?

Former Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on Saturday February 21. The two have been dating each other for over a year now.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has married his longtime partner Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 21. The two have been dating each other for over a year now. Shikhar made their relationship public in May 2025. Later, on January 12, they announced their engagement on Instagram, after which there was speculation about their marriage. Now, finally, this couple has married and given a new name to their relationship.

Who is Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is from Ireland. He studied Marketing Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology. She is currently working as the second vice president at Northern Trust Company in Abu Dhabi. Sophie has a good reputation in the corporate sector and is considered successful in professional life. Her simplicity and professional background have caught people's attention.

All about Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's love story

According to media reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met in 2024 in Dubai. It was love at first sight for both of them. The two became close friends, and soon their relationship blossomed into love. This journey that started with friendship has now reached marriage. The two have always kept their relationship private and stayed away from much public discussion.

All about Shikhar Dhawan's divorce

Shikhar Dhawan was previously married. His first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, was from Australia. The couple got divorced in the year 2021. After the divorce, his son Zoravar started living with his mother. After separating from his son, Shikhar became very emotional and shared his pain openly many times. He also retired from international cricket in 2024 after being out of the Indian team for a long time.

Who is the richest among Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine?

If we talk about earnings, the total wealth of Sophie Shine has not been revealed publicly, but according to reports, her estimated net worth is said to be around Rs 20 lakh. At the same time, Shikhar Dhawan's total wealth is more than Rs 125 crore as per the report of The Times of India. He earns well from brand endorsements, cricket, and other investments.

