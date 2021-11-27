Ever since has made a comeback in the films with Hungama 2, there has been palpable excitement among the audience to watch more of her screen. While there hasn't been any official statement out in the media about her next project, there is a moment for fans to rejoice! Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets trolled for hiding face at airport; 'Aisa kaam mat karo ki muh chupana pade' – watch

The leading actress and wellness entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty, was captured at the Mumbai Airport, donning casual attire. The star opted for a white high-neck top paired with a navy blue jacket and denim jeans. But what caught our attention was the script in her hands! Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: Check the most popular honeymoon destinations of your fave Bollywood couples

From what it looks like, Shilpa Shetty is in the middle of reading a script. While we don't know yet what project is in the making, we sure are excited to learn it is in the process! According to a source, "The actress is looking for a challenging role for her next outing. Right now, Shilpa Shetty is busy reading a few projects and is taking time to lock a script but might soon make an announcement." Also Read - From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Tuscany wedding to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' royal Jodhpur affair - Know the cost of big-fat-Bollywood shaadis

It was during the release of Hungama 2 that Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's name got embroiled in a porn films controversy. It was after months that get managed to acquire bail. It was during the controversy that it was being speculated that Bollywood celebs have distanced themselves from Shilpa Shetty. However, Shilpa bounced back soon and even though the case is still on, she got back to the judges seat of Super Dancer. The actress was lauded for the courage she portrayed during the tough times.