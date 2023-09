Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who will soon be seen in the film Sukhee, recently spoke about the impact Shah Rukh Khan had on her career. The actor made her debut with the Shah Rukh-starrer film Baazigar in 1993 and became a prominent face in Bollywood during the 90’s. In a recent interview, Shilpa credited the Jawan star for teaching her how to face the camera. She also revealed how Shah Rukh helped with her struggles of speaking Hindi and acting in a film for the first time and lauded the actor’s patience. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty shares an unseen video with Raj Kundra on his birthday; says, 'Gifting you a mirror...' [Watch]

Shilpa Shetty praises Shah Rukh Khan

Shilpa opened up about working with Shah Rukh in her debut film in an interview with Siddharth Kanan and praised the actor for his patience. The Sukhee star revealed, "I had a lot of sukhee moments because I was a newcomer. Shah Rukh helped me a lot with utmost patience."

She further added, "Neither I could speak Hindi nor I was a good actor. So during that process, I learned a lot from Shah Rukh Khan. He taught me how to face the camera. And, the patience with which he helped me was my sukhee moment."

Shilpa Shetty calls Salman Khan ‘all heart’

Shilpa also worked with Salman Khan during a career spanning over 3 decades. The duo featured in several Hindi films together including Garv: Pride And Honour, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Auzaar and Phir Milenge.

Speaking about working with Salman, Shilpa called the superstar a “brat”’ and said, “I have worked with him in a number of films. I think people who have worked with Salman can only understand him.”

Calling Salma “all heart”, Shilpa added, “If Salman Khan likes you], he will go all out for you. He is a true friends' friend.”

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the film Sukhee. Also starring Kusha Kapila, the film will be released theatrically on September 22, 2023. The actor will also be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series, Indian Special Force.